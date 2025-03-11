Apollena actress Aditi Sharma’s secret wedding ends in divorce after 4 months; husband Abhineet Kaushik reveals WHAT HAPPENED: Report

Television actress Aditi Sharma, best known for her role in Apollena, is heading for divorce just six months after secretly marrying her longtime partner Abhineet Kaushik. The shocking revelation came after Abhineet shared details about their alleged marriage and its troubles with India Forums.

According to Abhineet Kaushik, the couple tied the knot on November 12, 2024, in a private ceremony at their residence in Goregaon. He claimed that the secrecy was at Aditi Sharma’s request, fearing it might affect her career. “She was after me to get married for the past one and a half years, but I wasn’t ready. After much persuasion, I agreed. However, she insisted that no one could know because marriage was a taboo in the industry,” Abhineet said.

Legal consultant Rakesh Shetty confirmed the marriage and even shared pictures from the ceremony. He also revealed that the couple had been living together for years and had rented a 5BHK apartment just six months ago.

Trouble began when Abhineet accused Aditi Sharma of growing close to her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta. “She had just started shooting for the show. Even the producer, Karishma, was aware of it. Abhineet caught Aditi and Samarthya together, which led to an ugly confrontation,” Shetty stated.

Abhineet further alleged that when confronted, Aditi denied the validity of their marriage. “She told us it was just a ‘mock trial’ and not legally binding,” he claimed.

As tensions escalated, multiple police complaints were filed. Abhineet and his legal team alleged that Aditi’s family demanded ₹25 lakh for a settlement. “They insisted on a divorce, and during a lawyer-arranged meeting, Aditi’s side demanded ₹25 lakh. Things took a violent turn when her father slapped Abhineet, and Aditi got hurt in the scuffle,” Shetty alleged.

For the untold, the actress was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year. Abhineet was present at the success party along with the actress. He stated that Aditi introduced him to everyone as her manager.

As the situation unfolds, neither Aditi Sharma nor her representatives have made any public statements regarding the allegations.