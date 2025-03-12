'I'm being used as a scapegoat': Samarthya Gupta makes SHOCKING comment amid cheating rumors with Aditi Sharma

The ongoing controversy surrounding Aditi Sharma’s secret marriage and impending divorce has taken a new turn. While her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, accused her of having an affair with her co-star Samarthya Gupta, the latter has now broken his silence. Samarthya, deeply disturbed by the allegations, has come forward to share his side of the story.

Addressing the accusations, Samarthya Gupta expressed his distress over being dragged into the matter. He stated that he is a good friend of Aditi Sharma and that there's nothing more to it. “Honestly, I am being used as a scapegoat. Public figures are easy targets, and I feel very hurt by all this. My family is suffering because of it,” he stated. Currently, in his hometown, the actor revealed that his parents have been receiving numerous distressing calls.

Samarthya talked about Aditi’s emotional struggles, claiming that she often broke down on set. “We have seen Aditi crying. Even our creative team has witnessed it. She told us about the trauma she faced from her husband. He even came to the set and traumatised her,” he revealed.

Recounting an unsettling interaction, Samarthya shared how Abhineet entered his makeup room without permission on his birthday. “He came in uninvited, saying he was Aditi’s husband," Samarthya said. However, he wasn’t aware of their marriage at the time. Although Kaushik wanted to have a conversation with him, the actor was too exhausted to engage.

The Apollena actor also accused Abhineet of trying to control Aditi’s life. “She is a working professional, an actor. You have to respect someone’s space and boundaries. He wants to take ownership of her life, which is completely wrong,” he added.

According to Samarthya, Abhineet not only confronted him but also disrespected Aditi’s mother during a dinner gathering. The actor recalled that recently, he had a closure night dinner at Aditi's place when Kaushik barged in and told him to leave, behaving rudely. Calling his behavior 'unacceptable', he said that Abhineet even shouted at Aditi’s mother.

Aditi Sharma, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is yet to respond on her secret marriage with Abhineet Kaushik, the divorce and cheating rumors.