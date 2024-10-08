After denying separation rumors, Pakistani actor Aagha Ali finally REVEALS his divorce from Hina Altaf; shares gratitude for THIS

For quite some time, divorce speculations about Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf flooded the internet until the Tere Mere Beech actor confirmed the news. In a recent podcast with Ahmad Ali Butt, Ali broke his silence and confirmed parting ways with Hina. It was only two years after their marriage that the divorce rumors showed up when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they were barely seen together. And now, Aagha has finally opened up about separating from his now ex-wife.

When the Mere Bewafa actor appeared on Ahmad Ali's podcast, the latter asked him, "Happily divorced man, how are you?" The actor responded with a hearty laugh. Reflecting on relationships, Aagha Ali stressed the importance of investing effort and offering prayers to nurture any bond that is established with mutual consent. However, if things are not progressing positively, it must be best to part ways.

He told Ahmad, "I believe that when there is a relationship between two people, they must put all their efforts into making that bond respectable and loving. However, in the other case, when a relationship fails despite all the efforts and attempts, both should move on, but by giving each other the same respect." Further, the actor mentioned that both he and Altaf will never stop respecting each other. "That is the best thing because often, when a relationship ends, people don't respect each other, and they start treating each other with hatred and disrespect. When relationships end on a bad note, things turn sour," added Aagha Ali.

Taking the conversation ahead, the actor and singer explained that he feels grateful that he and Hina did not become parents; otherwise, one more life would have suffered because of their divorce. Recalling how difficult it is for a child to live in the absence of either a mother or father, Aagha stated, "My father died when I was five years old, and hence, I know how it feels to live without one of your parents.

For the unversed, Aagha Ali married Hina Altaf in May 2020. The rumors of their separation began circulating in 2022, which Agha had previously denied.

