After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat announces his exit from Kundali Bhagya; hints at something exciting ahead

Television actor Paras Kalnawat has announced his departure from the popular Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Known for playing the character of Rajveer Luthra, Paras took to Instagram on November 19 to share the news, accompanied by a heartfelt note and pictures with his current and former co-stars, including Adrija Roy, Sana Sayyad, Anjum Fakih, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, and others.

Paras Kalnawat expressed his gratitude to the show's creators, co-stars, and crew, calling them his 'family.' In his emotional post, he wrote, “Goodbyes are not easy, but here I am bidding goodbye to a show that has been closest to my heart and has worked like magic in the story of my life.” The actor has often expressed how much he enjoys being part of this show and he shares a great bond with the co-stars.

Check out Paras Kalnawat's post below:

He thanked Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor for giving him the opportunity to be part of the long-running show, Kundali Bhagya. Paras also extended his appreciation to the production and direction teams, adding, “I will always be thankful for this opportunity.” The actor acknowledged his fans for their unwavering support and hinted at an exciting new phase in his career. His post concluded with, “Cannot wait to unfold another chapter of my journey. And trust me, this chapter will blow your mind. Love you all. Signing off as Rajveer Luthra.”

Advertisement

Paras’ departure comes shortly after Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role of Preeta and is expecting her first child, also announced her exit from the show. The dual exits of prominent cast members mark a significant turning point for Kundali Bhagya, which has been entertaining audiences for over six years.

Fans and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section of Paras’ post, wishing him success in his future endeavors. Srishti Jain, Nidhi Shah, Arjit Taneja, and others reacted to the post. While the actor hasn’t revealed details about his next project, his hint has left fans intrigued and eager to see what’s next.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya QUITS Kundali Bhagya after seven and a half years, reminisces her journey in long goodbye note; WATCH