AICWA demands action against makers of Mangal Lakshmi after worker suffers critical injuries on set due to severe electric shock

In a shocking turn of events, a tragic incident unfolded on the set of Mangal Lakshmi, bringing to light serious concerns about workers' safety. A few days back, Anupamaa hit the headlines as one of its crew members died, and the reason for the death turned out to be electrocution. Now, the recent news indicates that a similar, distressing accident has occurred on the set of Deepika Singh's Mangal Lakshmi.

Reacting to the same, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has asked for a series of measures to address the alarming negligence that led to this incident. Taking to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, AICWA elaborated on the incident and also demanded action against Mangal Lakshmi makers.

The tweet read, "On December 6, 2024, at a shooting set opposite the Mangal Lakshmi set in Goregaon Filmcity, a laborer working as an electrician suffered a severe electric shock, causing him to fall from a height. The worker sustained critical injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU in a hospital. Tragically, the worker’s family is being threatened not to speak out about the incident, with the warning that they will be denied financial support for his treatment."

Furthermore, AICWA stated that the makers attempted to suppress the incident and pressurized the worker's family to remain tight-lipped. The association tagged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, asking for decisive action.

A segment of the tweet detailed, "This is not an isolated incident—Filmcity has witnessed numerous accidents, most of which are silenced under pressure. The lives of hardworking laborers cannot continue to be treated as expendable. Justice delayed is justice denied."

For the uninitiated, Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Sanika Amit, and others in pivotal roles. It airs on Colors TV and premiered on February 27, 2024.

