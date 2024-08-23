Anita Hassanandani admits experiencing ‘mom guilt’ as she returns to TV after 5 years with Suman Indori

Anita Hassanandani is making a comeback to screens after a hiatus of 5 years with Suman Indori. The actress, who has shown her impeccable talents in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, took a break from acting after embracing motherhood. Though Anita was seen making a brief appearance in Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein last year, she views Suman Indori as her full-time return to work.

In the latest conversation with Hindustan Times, Anita Hassanandani, who is now all set to juggle work and family life, confessed that her comeback is ‘incredibly challenging’ and she is going through mixed emotions right now.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress admitted that leaving her baby boy Aarav at home requires mental preparation and she is coping with it. She stated, “I love my work and have been missing shooting, so there's a bit of mom guilt mixed in with the excitement.”

Anita, who will star alongside Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam in Suman Indori, suggested that parents should also consider their own needs and passions. She shared how she and her husband Rohit Reddy try their best to find a balance that allows them to pursue their passions while also giving their little one the attention he needs.

Take a look at Suman Indori’s promo here:

The 43-year-old actress further divulged how she is managing her work schedule while also making sure that she spends quality time with Aarav. She said that she stays at home three days a week and spends the remaining four days shooting.

Speaking about why she took this long to sign a show post pregnancy, Anita stated that her son is big enough now to understand that his mother has to go to work and she will come back. Before this age, he couldn’t recognise her work. “I didn't want him to feel that his mother had vanished, hence I took this much time to come back,” she added.

Despite a carefully laid plan, the Naagin actress sometimes faces tough situations. She has revealed that there have been days when Aarav has video-called her and cried as he was feeling her absence.

For the unversed, Suman Indori will be exploring the complex and competitive relationship between devrani and jethani (sisters-in-law). It will premiere on September 3 on Colors TV and will be digitally available on Jio Cinema.

