Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Major revelation for Anuj about Shruti's conspiracy; showdown between Vanraj and Anupama

Star Plus show Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupama battling to suppress feelings for each other. Amidst Dimpy and Titu's haldi ceremony, Shruti made a grand entry and ruined Anuj and Anupama's special moment. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a high-voltage drama as Anuj finally learns about Shruti's involvement in defaming Anupama in the USA.

Shruti to get exposed in front of Anuj in Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anupama will be seen narrating Shruti's real intentions to Yashdeep. She will inform him that Shruti was involved with the food critic Ms. Smith and is also responsible for the matter being blown out of proportion. Yashdeep will be shocked to know about the same. While Anupama narrates to Yashdeep about Shruti's confession of her crimes, Anuj happens to overhear it. Anuj fumes in rage as Shruti's intentions are exposed in front of him.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Anupama and Vanraj's major showdown

Furthermore, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a major showdown between Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa and Vanraj will accuse Anupama of being the second woman in Anuj's life. He will tell Anupama that she is coming in between two lovers, Shruti and Anuj. He will compare her to Kavya and tell her that she (Anupama) had told them that one can't stay happy by ruining a happy couple's life and now, she is doing the same by creating issues between Anuj and Shruti.

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will try to give a justification to Vanraj and tell him that she will not ruin Anuj and Shruti's relationship.

Shruti's major confession

As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, Anupamaa sees Shruti with Ms. Smith and confronts her over her friendship with the food critic who was involved in defaming her and the restaurant Spice and Chutney in the USA. Shruti declines her involvement initially, however, accepts the same later and tells Anupama that she wants to destroy her and wants her out of Anuj and Aadhya's lives.

Shruti told Anupama that she had a deprived childhood and didn't get love from anyone and now when she finally got Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Aadhya's love, Anupama came back to claim it and thus she wanted her out of her way of happy life. Anupama condemns Shruti's acts and tells her that she mixed personal and professional and that she should have at least thought about several other employees working at Spice and Chutney.

The previous episode of Anupamaa

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Shruti left Shah's house while Dimpy and Kinjal requested Anupama to stay back at Shah's house as they planned a night out. The ladies of the house sit together and chat about love, life, and relationships. Kavya states that some people don't get a second chance at love while Devika mentions that a few people do get a second chance but they don't grab the opportunity, hinting at Anupamaa.

Baa states that everybody goes through their share of struggles. Anupama sees Aadhya hanging out with other kids in the house and gets happy. Anuj sees Shruti with Ms. Smith, however, she cooks up a story and makes Anuj believe that she is not connected to her.

