Anupamaa SPOILER: Did Raghav attack Raahi? Watch PROMO

Anupamaa is among the top-rated daily soaps and have hooked the attention of the audience ever since it premiered. Due to its engaging storyline, the show often manages to rank in the top two rankings. In the new promo, the makers of Anupamaa dropped a glimpse of the upcoming storyline that will surely keep the audiences engaged. As per the new spoiler, Raghav will be responsible for Raahi's attack.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their Instagram page. In this new promo, Anupama teaches dance to the prisoners. When Raghav arrives at her, she inquires where he was all this time. As Raghav is about to answer, he faints. Anupama notices that Raghav's hand is stabbed. While treating his injury, Anupama asks Raghav how he was injured and where was he. Raghav angrily pulls his hand away from Anupama.

Suddenly, Anupama gets a call and learns bad news about Raahi. Raghav recalls physically attacking Raahi (essayed by Adrija Roy). He remembers how Raahi stabbed him and got her head hurt. The caption of this promo read, "Raghav ke zakhmon par marham laga rahi hai Anupama. Lekin kya hoga jab usey pata chalega, ki wo hi hai Raahi ka gunhegaar?"

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Anupamaa's current storyline revolves around Prem and Raahi's marriage. Despite several obstacles, the two get married in the presence of the Shah family and the Kothari family. While Parag and Vasundhara plan to destroy Raahi and Prem's plan to pursue further studies, the two are adamant about it. It will be interesting to see how Raghav's entry into Raahi and Prem's lives will affect their relationship.

Advertisement

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. Apart from them, the show also stars Alpana Buch, Zalak Desai, Rahil Azam, Alka Kaushal, Mazher Sayed, and a few more in pivotal roles. Premiered on July 13, 2020, the show has been entertaining the audience since then. Over the years, Anupamaa took several leaps and new faces were introduced in the show. However, Ganguly remains to be a part of this Indian drama since its inception.