Ashneer Grover highlights 'economic disparity' after Chetan Bhagat criticizes Coldplay ticket frenzy: ‘Why is filling of 80K stadiums surprising anyone?’

Were you also in the race to get tickets for Coldplay's much-awaited Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai? Many die-hard fans missed out on the opportunity, as the tickets sold out within minutes. Reports claim that a few sites have listed the tickets for reselling, which cost as much as Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, renowned author Chetan Bhagat questioned the logic behind spending a hefty amount to attend the concert. Reacting to it, Ashneer Grover pointed out that the high demand for tickets was not surprising.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Chetan Bhagat criticized the fan frenzy around Coldplay and joined the debate about people shelling out big bucks to buy tickets. He wrote, "On one hand we get figures of Indian salary percentiles and on the other there’s near mania for concert tickets. Who’s paying so much and buying all these tickets? What percentage of your monthly salary are people spending on these tickets? Some YOLO logic here? What?"

Ashneer Grover's response to Bhagat's comments focused on the country's economic disparity and Indians' increasing tendency to invest in luxurious experiences. The former Shark Tank India judge highlighted the demographic of concert-goers and the population of students opting for high-cost international education.

He replied to the author saying, "It’s a large country - and a lot of disparity on either end - why is filling of an 80k stadium surprising anyone? 800k students go overseas every year, spending $50K on average. Also, now that most people who can afford have phones, things will fill up instantly as well."

Further reacting to the tweet, a few netizens felt that the tickets were of general price, and many Indians could afford them. However, on the other hand, criticizing the expenditure just for the sake of entertainment, a couple of users said that spending so much just for short-lived enjoyment makes no sense.

For the unversed, Coldplay will perform at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21, 2025. It will be after 2016 that the band will perform in India.

