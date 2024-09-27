Is Coldplay set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2? Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda 'would love it'

The Great Indian Kapil Show left its audience elated and delighted when Ed Sheeran graced the show. The popular English singer left everyone mesmerized by his songs and even tried speaking Hindi. It was during her Mumbai visit for his concert that Ed made an entry to the show. And now, since Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai in January 2025, fans are wondering if the band will also appear on Kapil Sharma's show. Here's what Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda think.

Talking to News 18, Archana expressed excitement and said that the entire team would be more than happy to host Coldplay if they make a special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The seasoned actress remarked, "I would love it if Coldplay would come on the show. It would be iconic. I am sure there will always be surprises that we will bring on our show." She shared that the streaming platform and the creative team are currently brainstorming and developing the next major thing to present on the show.

Kiku Sharda, another integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, emphasized the tremendous impact of the support they receive from the OTT platform. He expressed his confidence, stating, "If Netflix is with us, we can achieve anything."

For the unversed, the second season of Kapil Sharma's show premiered on September 21 on Netflix at 8 PM. With Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Vasan Bala as the guests in the opening episode of TGIKS season 2 to promote their upcoming film, Jigra, the show appeared truly hilarious. This week, Kapil Sharma will host Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor as they promote their film, Devara: Part 1.

