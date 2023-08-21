Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si first episode review: Mohit Malik-Sayali Salunkhe’s show is another cliche love story?

In a television landscape brimming with romantic dramas, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has entered the fray with its debut episode. Starring fresh pairing Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe as Kunal and Vandana, the show initially presents itself as yet another love story centered around the trope of hate turning into love. The promos of the show created quite a stir and now, it's time to see if the first episode lived up to it.

The first episode started with introducing Kunal, portrayed by Mohit Malik, traveling and on a flight. The narrative revolves around Kunal, a shrewd and successful businessman hailing from a family deeply entrenched in the music industry. Seeking a fresh and distinct voice to rejuvenate their music label, Kunal travels to Mumbai with the mission of discovering this elusive talent. Small clips of flashbacks show Kunal and his family's tense relationship with his mother, who left them. Enter Vandana, played by Sayali Salunkhe, a talented and aspiring singer from a modest background rooted in performing arts.

The show's first episode sets the stage for what seems to be a predictable trajectory, as Kunal's initial harsh judgment of Vandana inevitably gives way to a change of heart. This familiar narrative arc, where initial hostility evolves into profound affection, has been a staple in numerous romantic narratives across various mediums.

Vandana's dream of becoming a playback singer is nurtured by her father's training and her dedication. As she auditions for Kunal's music studio, her hopes seem to align with the opportunity at hand. An audio clip of Vandana's mesmerizing voice impresses Kunal's friend, who deems her suitable for their label. However, the cliché takes root when Kunal, the arbiter of Vandana's destiny, chooses to disregard her talent. As Vandana starts singing, he insults her and leaves the studio.

While the premise of the show appears to tread the path of well-worn clichés, the execution and chemistry between the lead actors could potentially lend a fresh perspective to the storyline. Also, the musical element on the show can also prove to be entertaining.

In conclusion, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has embarked on a journey that many have traversed before- a journey from animosity to affection. With its choice of protagonists and their performances, the show has an opportunity to transcend the clichéd premise and provide viewers with a unique take on a classic theme. Whether it succeeds in doing so remains to be seen as the series unfolds.

