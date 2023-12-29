Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek, Shagun Pandey, and others to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

And it is the Weekend Ka Vaar time of the week!

Every week, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan conducts the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein he reprimands the contestants who went wrong in the week and praises the contestants who're on the right path. Often, Khan exposes the contestants' strategies too.

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik graced the stage and this week, Pinkvilla has learned that there will be many guest appearances on the show.

Dharmendra, and Krushna Abhishek among others to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode seems quite entertaining with the line-up of the guests on the show. Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is all set to grace the show's stage. Dharmendra has been a constant guest on the show for almost three years. The makers and contestants give the legendary actor a lot of respect. Dharmendra also shares a close bond with Salman Khan.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Along with Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek, who also hosts Bigg Buzz, will be seen gracing this week's special episode. Last year too, Krushna was a part of the episode wherein Dharmendra was present. The duo shared a great camaraderie. Other guests on the show will include DJ Chetas, Mika Band, and Hans Raj Hans. Colors' upcoming show cast Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary from Mera Balam Thanedaar will also be seen on the show to promote their show.

Advertisement

Highlights of this week of Bigg Boss 17

This week, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra had a massive fight. The duo almost called off their friendship. Meanwhile, Mannara grew closer to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui continued to be great friends while Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had yet another fight.

In one of the conversations, Ankita almost confirmed that Vicky tried to charge at her to hit her. The Pavitra Rishta actress decided to maintain distance from her husband on the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui to end friendship with Mannara Chopra? Says 'You are not my friend'