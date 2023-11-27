Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Orry dreams of working with Salman Khan, wants to do sequel of THIS film

Orhan Awatramani, best known as Orry is trending all over social media currently for his recent appearance inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestants had a great time hosting a party for the social media sensation and everyone tried their best to be his bestie. Now, after coming out of the house, he shares what he would like to collaborate on with Salman Khan next.

Orry would like to collaborate with Salman Khan on these projects

Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss 17 had a great time interacting with Orry before he entered the house. From his unique phone cases to talking about how much he gets paid to click photos with celebs, the Bollywood actor cleared many confusions about the social media sensation from the minds of the viewers. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, on being asked about whether he would like to collaborate with the Bollywood actor next, Orry said, "I would like to be in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

Watch Orry’s full interview here:

He added, "I would like to perform the Kuk-Doo-Koo song which I had to hear every morning inside the Bigg Boss house, that bloody chicken was bhauking every day. Or I would love to be in O O Jaane Jaana as a background dancer. Or I would love to be entangled to any of his sequel. I would just love to share screen time with Bhai again. I had a blast."

For the unversed, Orry entered the Salman Khan-hosted show as a guest contestant for the weekend ka vaar. Initially, everyone thought he entered as a wild card contestant, and contestants were surprised to hear when Sohail and Arbaaz Khan asked him to come out of the house and join them.

The contestants had a great time interacting with Orry and throwing parties for him. He liked Dil room's party for him the most, which was a paparazzi-themed party. As the winners, Bigg Boss treated the DIl room members and Orry with a special dinner.

