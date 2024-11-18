Bigg Boss 18, Nov 17: Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover saying ‘mujhe aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha;’ here's how former shark reacted

Today (November 17), the episode of Bigg Boss 18 was high on confrontations. Be it between Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar or Salman Khan and Ashneer Grover, the dramatic developments attracted much attention. However, the latter outshined the former incident. When Ashneer arrived on the stage, Salman Khan called out his ‘doglapan.’

The Dabangg host mentioned in a podcast how the Shark Tank India fame made a controversial statement about him. Ashneer, who claimed to have contacted Salman Khan's team to have him as his venture’s brand ambassador, explained that what he said in the podcast or the event came out in the wrong way.

Salman Khan asked the truth behind his claims that reported how Ashneer negotiated with the actor's team and brought them down to Rs 4.5 crore from Rs 7.5 crore. Further, the Tiger 3 actor told the businessman, “Mai toh aapko jaanta bhi nahi tha (I didn't know you)." Adding more, Salman remarked, "Jis hisaab se ab aap baat kar rahe hai, voh joh maine aapka video dekha hai, yeh aapka attitude voh wahan par nahi tha (The way you are talking now, your attitude in that video was not like this)."

When the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of BharatPe asserted that he is learning things, Khan replied, "Hota hai kabhi kabhi overconfidence mein (It happens because of overconfidence)." Meanwhile, Grover reacted by saying, "Ab shaant rahunga (Now, I'll keep quiet)."

The controversy ignited at a high-profile event when Ashneer Grover announced his plans to recruit Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a brand ambassador for his company. He mentioned that he was trying to run his company with around Rs 100 crore in his bank account.

Considering Salman Khan's popularity, Grover envisioned that associating his venture with the iconic actor would instill confidence and credibility among potential investors and clients, thereby enhancing his company’s reputation.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, the master of the house announced that nobody among the nominated contestants would be getting evicted this week. Besides this, Sandiip Sikcand and Eisha Singh's mother made a special appearance in the show.

