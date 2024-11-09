Bigg Boss 18: Shoaib Ibrahim reveals reason for not participating in Salman Khan's show: 'Kabhi favor kar rahe hote hai ya fir humiliate'

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is among the most loved actors in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. Like every time, this year too Shoaib's name was all over the headlines before Bigg Boss 18 premiered. Reports were rife that Shoaib was a confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's controversial show. However, the actor decided not to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

Now, a month after Bigg Boss 18 premiere, Shoaib Ibrahim finally revealed the reason for not entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor conducted a Q&A segment on his Instagram handle and revealed his reason for not being a part of the reality show. He stated, "I might be wrong but personally I feel Bigg Boss is no longer a personality show, now it is a content-based show."

Shoaib Ibrahim continued, "Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha. Abhi jitna zyada aap content doge, utna zyada aap dikhoge ya aapko dikhaya jayega ya aap aage tak jaaoge. (Earlier it used to be a show about personality. Now, the more content you give, the more you will be seen and shown and that's how you will go ahead)."

The Sasural Simar Ka fame actor mentioned, "Jaise ki maine pehle bhi bola hai ki abhi mai apne aap ko convince nahi kar paya hu agar kabhi aage aisa hua ki ha muje karna hai convince kar liya toh shayad kar lu par abhi filal ye reason hai. (As I said earlier, now I'm not convinced to do the show but maybe in future I might get convinced).

Shoaib expressed his opinion about Bigg Boss 18 and mentioned, "Aisa lagta hai ki kabhi kisiko bohot zyada favor kar rahe hote ya kisi ko bohot zyada humilate kar rahe hote hai. Kuch na kuch chal rha hota hai. Aisa lagta hai personality nahi dikh rahi. Content zyada ho gaya hai. Ho sakta hai ki mai galat hu. (Now it looks like someone is favored or humiliated. Something keeps happening. Personality can't be seen and it more about content now. Maybe I am wrong)."

In the same Q&A segment, a fan asked Shoaib Ibrahim when will Boney Kapoor cast him in his film. For the unversed, the producer had promised to cast Shoaib in his film when he appeared as a guest on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Replying to this question, Shoaib said, "Uska toh mai bhi intezaar kar rha hu abhi (Even I am waiting for that)."

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Post this, the actor has been away from television screens but is actively connected to his fans through his vlogs.

