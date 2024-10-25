Bigg Boss 18’s Karan Veer Mehra reveals reason behind divorce from first wife: ‘Could not withstand…’; THROWBACK

Karan Veer Mehra is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house after winning the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy. The actor has grabbed a lot of limelight in the three weeks inside the house owing to his statements and fights with housemates. It is his personal life that has also come under the scanner time and again. Amidst this, let’s take a look back at when Mehra opened up about his first marriage with childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra.

Karan Veer Mehra was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika for 9 years after they tied the knot in 2009. While Karan has talked about failed marriages many times, in 2019 he opened up about what went wrong in his first marriage with Devika. He told the Bombay Times that it was the negative side of stardom that crept into his marriage and spoiled it.

Stating that maybe they were not meant for each other, Karan explained, “A childhood friendship of 10 years and another eight years of marriage could not withstand the blitz of the glamor world. As my career grew, she also chose to become a part of this charismatic world, and soon we began to drift apart.”

He felt like he had begun to slip from her list of priorities. As a result, their equation changed and he also got linked to his co-actors and creative producers. “And it was the beginning of the end,” said Mehra.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said that the early success made him reckless and he took a serious decision like marriage without any thought. They decided on marriage within a day after fighting the evening before.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant also tied the knot a second time with actress Nidhi Seth in 2021. However, they called it quits two years later. In an interview, the actress called her marriage with Mehra the biggest mistake of her life.

