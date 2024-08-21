Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Will MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel give up his captaincy for other contestants' comfort?

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting, with various twists in the game every week. People are loving the drama, fights, romance, and, of course, controversies from the show. In the upcoming episodes, one of the promising contestants of the show, Arbaz Patel, who was previously a part of MTV Splitsvilla X5, will have to face a major dilemma wherein he will be asked to make a difficult decision.

As per the new promo for Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Bigg Boss gives Arbaz Patel a difficult choice and offer. Arbaz is told that all the contestants will be able to enjoy luxuries and will be able to shop for their weekly ration only if he gives up on his captaincy. Arbaz and the rest of the contestants were shocked to hear the difficult choice he was supposed to make.

Take a look at the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 promo here:

Arbaz Patel, Nikki Tamboli, and Janhvi Killekar, along with their team, worked extremely hard to win the captaincy for their team. However, with Bigg Boss' new twist, it will be exciting to see if Patel will choose his powers or the well-being of the contestants.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli locked horns with Ankita Walawalkar and her team in one of the tasks wherein the contestants had to give their opinions on certain observations. When asked if Janhvi is Nikki's shadow and has no individuality, Ankita agreed to the statement, leaving Killekar and Tamboli agitated.

Ritesh Deshmukh, the new host of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, has been doing a brilliant job. He never shies away from reprimanding contestants and giving them harsh reality checks. At the same time, Deshmukh adds his charm and humor to the show with his quirky personality.

