Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Evicted Arbaz Patel shares video of Nikki Tamboli crying a river after his exit

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has ensured to create a lot of buzz ever since the show began. Arbaz Patel was the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show. He has now shared a throwback video where Nikki Tamboli cried a river after his eviction.

Arbaz Patel earlier today took to his Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes moments with his bestie Nikki Tamboli. The video showed how she was heartbroken after hearing his eviction news. He shared the video with the caption, "A bond that Arbaz and Nikki created in #Biggboss is mind-blowing It’s very painful to see the reaction of Nikki after arbaz leave the #biggboss house Stay powerful, Nikki ! You have to win the trophy for us. Arbaz army full support to @nikki_tamboli in this season of #Biggboss Marathi."



The Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show now just has Abhijeet Sawant, Dhananjay, and Jahnavi Killekar, apart from Nikki in the show. Arbaz's elimination came as a shock to Nikki, as he was removed during the 8th week of the show. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale is inching closer.

Arbaz could not get the maximum votes and hence had to be eliminated. Nikki begged him a lot not to exit the house. It was seen in the history of Bigg Boss that for the first time, a captain was removed from the show despite the rule.

Nikki and Arbaz have shared a close bond since the beginning; hence, she struggled to part ways with him. She cried like a baby and hugged Arbaz after the final announcement of his departure was made.

As seen in the clip, Tamboli sat on the floor and was not ready to let go of Arbaz. She was then seen sitting on the living floor and crying. She could also be heard saying, "What will I do in this house without you?" She kept telling Arbaz to not go, as she was unable to understand what she would do without him. Patel then walked off the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, leaving a void in Nikki's heart forever.

