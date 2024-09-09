Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli DROPS tea on floor while making; blames her saree for same

Nikki Tamboli has been in major discussion ever since she entered the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. It seemed like she was given the duty of making tea, and Nikki could not do it to the best of her ability. This is because she spilled the tea leaves and put the entire blame on her red-colored Nauvari saree.

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 released a video of the same on its social media handle. She had put tea leaves in a utensil and had a strainer in her hand. She somehow dropped the pot by mistake and said, "Yaar yeh saree ke chakkar mei pura gir gaya neeche (Due to the saree, tea leaves fell on the floor.)

She wiped the floor with tissues while managing her pallu. The Bigg Boss 14 star also cribbed on the fact that because of Jahnavi Killekar, she had to make tea. The latest update from Bigg Boss Marathi 5 House is that famous bodybuilder Sangram Chowgule has entered the controversial reality show.

During an earlier interview with Loksatta, when bodybuilder Sangram was asked about whom he thinks would be the top 5 contestants in the show, he took the names of Abhijit Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Suraj Chavan, Arbaz Patel, and Janhvi Killekar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has managed to add all elements of drama to the show. Nikki Tamboli always manages to stay in the limelight because of her friendship with Arbaz Patel and Abhijit Sawant.

A few weeks back, host Riteish Deshmukh had to also question Arbaz about his proximity with Tamboli, despite being in a relationship outside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house.

Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 5 at 9 pm on Colors Marathi.

