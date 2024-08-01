Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare posts PIC with mystery girl on Girlfriend Day; Here’s what we know about her

Shiv Thakare is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry, and he rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Ever since he stepped out of the Salman Khan-hosted show, he has been making headlines for one reason or the other. Now, Thakare caught the attention of the netizens by posting a picture with a mystery girl. Read on to know who she is.

On August 1, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant posted a monochrome picture on his official Instagram handle where he is seen kissing a woman's forehead. He didn't reveal her face and covered it with a heart emoji. Along with the picture, Shiv Thakare also posted a mushy song in the background.

For fans of Thakare, if you are curious about who the woman is, let’s check out what the reports say. India Forums got in touch with him and confirmed that the mystery woman is none other than Shiv’s girlfriend. He told the media portal, “Yes, I am committed and in a relationship. I don't want to reveal details now. It's Girlfriend Day today, and I want to make her happy.”

They further asked the Bigg Boss 16 finalist if the woman was from the entertainment industry, and he replied that she was not from Mumbai.

For the unversed, during their Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey, Shiv Thakare was rumored to be dating Daisy Shah, but they consistently refuted it and stated that they were good friends. Fans of the actors were happy to hear the news of their dating.

Advertisement

Talking about his career, Shiv Thakare has been seen in many reality shows over the last few years. His journey started with MTV Roadies Rising. He won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and was seen in Bigg Boss 16, where he finished as the 1st runner-up. After coming out of the house, he was seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Besides his career in the television industry, he has also embarked on an entrepreneurial journey.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare shares his plans for Abdu Rozik’s marriage: ‘Going to dance like crazy’