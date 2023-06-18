Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Sachdev on staying under same roof with ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 had its grand premiere on Saturday, June 17, and the contestants' list is impressive. The handsome and talented television actor Avinash Sachdev is also a part of Salman Khan's reality show. Before entering the 'strange themed' house, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Baar Phir actor did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he spoke about taking a plunge in his life, former partner Palak Purswani entering the show, host Salman Khan and a lot more. Read on:

On entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

It's completely a mix of emotions but I am a lot excited. I can't wait to enter the house, and I keep telling my parents and friends, 'Enough of the wait, I want to go inside the house now.' Five percent, I am nervous because I have taken a very big plunge in my life, and it's a new platform, a new journey where I will have to handle myself both, personally and professionally. I would like to handle those situations with all the experiences I've gained. I have a strong gut feeling that my entire life will change after this, and that brings along immense excitement.

On changing his image through Bigg Boss OTT 2

I did not think much, and in the past few years, too, I was approached to do this show, Bigg Boss, but it did not happen due to whatever reasons. This time when I got a call, I thought to myself, 'Why should I refuse? If everything falls in place, then it means this was written in my destiny.' This is exactly what happened and I have accepted it with my complete open arms. Change is the only possible thing in life, and it's time for me to change my image and portrayal in front of my fans and my supporters.

Avinash Sachdev on handling situations patiently

I don't lose my calm easily, not at all, but it's not like I won't answer the other person, I will in a dignified way. However, if someone's crossing their boundaries, then I won't stay quiet.

Avinash on not tolerating dominance from anyone in life

One thing that is non-negotiable for me, is dominance. I won't even tolerate the 'D' of dominance, not just in the Bigg Boss house but also in my personal life. Whatever experiences I've gained from my personal life, I can conclude one thing, I never tolerate dominance from anyone.

On what could trigger him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

It's not easy for anyone to trigger me. I will stand up for myself and I will speak for myself. Right is right, what is wrong is wrong. Even if the person repeats something about me nearly 100 times or protests against me, it won't bother me.

Will former girlfriend Palak Purswani's presence in the show affect him?

Not at all. It's been almost 2 years since our breakup, and 'Main toh pehle hi hafte mein move on ho gaya tha' I moved on in the first week. I don't care whether Palak is entering the house or not, she is a contestant for me, who will be playing her game.

On doing basic household chores to survive in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

I came from a middle-class family, and when I shifted to Mumbai, I shared 1RK with 5 people. So, there's nothing that I've never done in life and I never consider any job to be small. I can do everything, it depends on who is asking me to do it and in which tone.

On meeting host Salman Khan

This will be the first time that I will be meeting Salman Khan face-to-face. I have seen him many times in life but never really interacted. I would like to learn several things from him. I have understood that whatever he says, even if it's merely a word, there is some motive behind it. I have made myself understand that whatever he'll say, there'll be a reason for it. It could be for my game to improve or for me to rectify my mistake or tell me that I have gone wrong. It's very important for me to understand Salman Khan's motive behind his instructions.

