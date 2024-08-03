Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui REACTS to Sana Makbul's win; Gauahar Khan and others congratulate her

With the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale scheduled on August 2, the season has come to an end. Sana Makbul won and lifted the trophy. She also took Rs 25 lakh as prize money and expressed her desire to use it to settle her mother. After the actor was announced the winner, netizens have been congratulating her on the victory. Munawar Faruqui, Rajiv Adatia, and several others reacted to the same.

Reacting to Sana Makbul's victorious triumph on the Anil Kapoor-hosted show, Munawar Faruqui posted a one-word reaction. The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, "Cult." Well, ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, the stand-up comedian posted a video on his Instagram story, extending support to Sana Makbul. In the clip, he was heard saying, "Sana is a very good friend of mine, and I genuinely want her to win. She has worked very hard and played well. So, please go and vote for my friend Sana Makbul."

Expressing her happiness about Sana Makbul's win on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kishwer Merchant updated her Instagram story. Posting the winning moment clip from the show, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress penned, "Wah ladki kya Kiya hai, bol ke gayi thi ..kar dikhaya hai .. super proud! @divasana."

Rajiv Adatia, who is one of Makbul's BFF, couldn't contain his excitement after the actor secured the topmost position. The Bigg Boss 15 fame shared a video detailing his happiness and extreme joy. The social media personality said, "I am so proud of you. Jaldi ghar aa jaa aur mujhe phone kar (Come home and call me)."

Furthermore, Gauahar Khan congratulated the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor. Her congratulatory note read, "@divasana congratulations! U deserved it! U played well, with dignity and a voice of logic. Cheers! #winner #bbott3

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21, exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The contestants locked inside the house were Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

