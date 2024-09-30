Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Vishal Pandey reacts to Adnaan Shaikh being accused of physical abuse by his sister: 'Yaar..'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of physical abuse

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh recently got married to Ayesha, his longtime girlfriend. He has now been embroiled in a controversy after his sister accused him of physically abusing her. Now Vishal Pandey, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, gave his opinion about the alleged incident and his last conversation with Adnaan.

During an interview with Filmy Gyan, Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey was asked about Adnaan Shaikh and his sister's legal dispute. He said, "Sahi mei baat nai hui. Does he think it is correct on social media? Meko nai malum, literally nai malum. Malum hota toh comment karta, ess bare mei. Agli baar miloge toh zaroor mei bataunga."

(If you ask me honestly, literally I do not know. If I knew then I would have commented on the situation. If you meet me next time, then I will surely comment on the incident.)

Vishal further revealed details about when he had last met Adnaan. He said, "Meri last shadi mei baat hui thi, mila tha ache se. 2 hi din huei hai yaar. (I last spoke to him at his marriage. It has just been 2 days ago.)

For the unversed, Adnaan's sister Ifat had been to Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon to file an FIR against the former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant. In a video circulating on social media, she could be heard saying, "Main aayi thi Bangur Nagar police station apne bhai ke khilaaf complain karne. Usne mujhe maara tha. Thodi jadhojahad karne ke baad, finally aaj meri FIR le li gayi hai (I came to Bangur Nagar police station to register a complaint against my brother. He thrashed me. After a few struggles, my FIR was finally lodged by the police)."

Advertisement

According to a Times Now Digital report, Adnaan thrashed his sister in front of all at Altiuz Multispecialty Hospital in Malad. She had gone to meet her parents as they were not well. When Adnaan spotted her, she was slapped and dragged into the hospital, in front of everyone. Adnaan even beat his dad-in-law.

ALSO READ: Adnaan Shaikh Reception: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Vishal Pandey has special gift for bhabhi Ayesha; Shivani Kumari, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, more attend