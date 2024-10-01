Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 1: Armaan and Abhira struggle in relationship post 3-month leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 1: Today’s episode starts with Rohit calling Armaan bhaiya and the latter gets emotional. Rohit apologises to him for misbehaving with him for the last few months and applies ointment to his hand. Armaan cries and hugs him. Rohit says that he is handling work, things have improved between him and Ruhi, and his life has become easy because his elder brother was with him.

Armaan thinks if she should tell Rohit about Ruhi’s true intentions and thinks she must have moved on. He asks Rohit to take care of their mother and Rohit says it’s Armaan’s responsibility as elder brother, and leaves.

Ruhi comes and asks Armaan why he didn’t tell Rohit about what happened on the day of the wedding. Armaan says he was very happy today, but he will tell him the truth if she tries to cheat on him again. He goes. Ruhi prays and cries. She thanks god for mending Armaan and Rohit’s relationship and asks for forgiveness for everything she did.

Manish advises Abhira about Kaveri’s job offer

Abhira arranges the clothes in the cupboard. Manish calls her. He says he called her as he thought she was in a dilemma about Kaveri ji’s job offer. Abhira says she is confused. Manish gives his reasons and asks her to take up the offer. Abhira thanks him for solving her problem and says that her mother would be smiling in heaven seeing them.

Sanjay tears the papers in rage. He tells Kajal that her mother betrayed him and he cannot let the firm go to Abhira and Armaan. Kajal tries to reason with him saying he should have known the firm would be headed by Rohit someday. She says he is being greedy. Sanjay gets angry and says he has rights as he worked so hard for the firm all these years.

Abhira looks for Armaan. He comes and tells Abhira that his younger brother has called him bhaiya and applied ointment to his hand. He shows excitement as Rohit is not upset with him anymore. Abhira says she also has some good news; she has decided to accept Kaveri’s job offer.

Armaan expresses happiness and they hug each other. Suddenly, Armaan recalls Vidya’s curse and asks Abhira to go to bed as she has a long day ahead. He leaves and Abhira stops him. They share a special moment and sit next to each other for star gazing.

Armaan gets a message and his mood changes. Abhira asks him about it and he says he ordered a gift for Vidya, but he knows she won’t accept anything from him. Abhira promises that she will fix things between Armaan and Vidya.

Armaan and Abhira’s struggle post leap

After three months, Vidya feeds lunch to Armaan and Abhira. They argue and the tiffin box falls. Abhira’s imagination ends. She sees Rohit inside the cabin with Vidya and imagines it. Armaan comes and sees Vidya.

Abhira tells Armaan that she has brought food for him and they should eat together. Armaan refuses saying he has to finish some urgent work. Abhira tries to convince him, but he leaves. Abhira gets upset. Manoj sees this and to lift Abhira’s spirits, he asks her to share her lunch with him.

Vidya returns home after shopping for Ruhi. Manisha asks her if she has brought anything for Abhira. She questions him about how long will she keep hurting them. Vidya tells her that some mistakes are too big for forgiveness. Vidya tells her that they are having problems because of her. Vidya says they should have taken her advice and not get married.

Abhira and Armaan leave the office together and get in the car. Abhira sees a chaat stall and gets nostalgic. She increases the volume of the music. Armaan asks her for medicines as he has a headache. They argue over how Armaan doesn’t listen to Abhira anymore. The episode ends here.

