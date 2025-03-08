Celebrity MasterChef Poll Result: Netizens think THIS contestant should be out of the Farah Khan-hosted show
Celebrity MasterChef, a fresh twist to the classic MasterChef format, is entertaining viewers on television. Instead of aspiring chefs, this season features well-known celebrities battling it out in the kitchen, making the competition even more exciting. With intense challenges, dramatic eliminations, and impressive culinary skills on display, the show has kept viewers hooked since its premiere on January 27, 2025.
A few days back, we conducted a poll asking our readers to vote for the Celebrity MasterChef contestant they think should be eliminated this week. Among the Celebrity Chefs, YouTuber Kabita Singh got the maximum votes– 39.29%. Archana Gautam is the next name that got 28.57% votes, and two contestants who are in the third position with 10.71% votes are Usha Nadkarni and Rajiv Adatia.
Check out the poll results below:
On the other hand, the contestants who got the black apron in week six were Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar, Kabita Singh, Nikki Tamboli, and Gaurav Khanna. During the challenge, Nikki, who had the immunity pin to save herself, decided not to use it. Surprisingly, our poll results coincided with the Celebrity MasterChef results. Last night, Kabita Siingh walked out of the show.
Last week was a no elimination week on the show. Although the judges announced that Archana Gautam was eliminated, they later revealed it was a prank. What was an emotional moment for everyone soon turned into a celebration.
Airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV, the show, judged by Vikas Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ranveer Brar, premiered on January 27, 2025. Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, and wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka have been eliminated so far. Dipika Kakar will also leave the show midway due to a shoulder injury. According to reports, she will leave the show after the celebration of Holi.
