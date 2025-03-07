Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Nikki Tamboli refuses to use immunity pin despite getting black apron; Farah Khan gives reality check

Celebrity MasterChef is one of the most entertaining television shows, and it keeps viewers hooked with the top celebrity chefs battling for the title. The glamorous celebrities are seen in aprons showing off their culinary skills. They face new challenges every week, and at the end of week 6, they are now taking the toughest challenge of all - the black apron. It’s time for one of the celebrity chefs to leave.

The latest Celebrity MasterChef promo shows five contestants who got the black apron this week. It begins with Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar, Kabita Singh, Nikki Tamboli, and Gaurav Khanna wearing black aprons. Judge Farah Khan announces, “Aaj koi na koi, aap panch o aiin se ghar jayega (One of you among the five will go home today).”

Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:

As the contestants enter, Ranveer Brar introduces them to what lies ahead. “Aaj hone wala hain MasterChef ka classic lucky dip challenge.” The contestants in black aprons exclaim upon hearing this. The Anupamaa actor, Gaurav Khanna says, “Dikha toh nahi rahe hain, par andar andar seeti baaj rahi hain (I am not showing it, but the whistle is blowing inside).”

Judge Brar explains that there are four sets of ingredients in four rows, and the contestants have to choose one ingredient from each row.

Nikki Tamboli expresses her frustration, “Jo ingredients mujhe mile hain, usko sunkh ne mein, khaa ke dekhne mein, samajhne mein mujhe adha ghanta lagega (It will take me at least 30 minutes to find out what to do with the ingredients after smelling and tasting them).”

As the contestants give their best, the judges go around the kitchen stations. After tasting Rajiv Adatia’s cheesecake mixture, Brar says, “If this is your cheesecake mixture, then god save you.”

The judges also ask Nikki Tamboli if she wants to use the immunity pin that she won earlier, but she replies, “No, I don’t want to.”

After tasting the contestants’ dishes, Farah Khan says, “Dukh kaab hoti hain, elimination ho gayi aur aapke paas iimmunity pin padhi hain (It’s unfortunate when you are eliminated and you still have the immunity pin).”

The promo of Celebrity MasterChef is uploaded with the caption, “Seeti toh sabki baj rahi hai.. Par ghar kon jaane wala hai? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”