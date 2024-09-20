Choti Sarrdaarni star Mahir Pandhi OPENS up on his bond with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and whether he will be in Bigg Boss 18: Report

Mahir Pandhi created a household name for himself with Choti Sarrdaarni. There have been strong rumors doing since a long time that the actor has been in a relationship with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actor, for once and for all has addressed the rumors and has also revealed if he would be a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Mahir Pandhi during an interview with Times Now Digital was asked if he was approached for Bigg Boss 18. He commented by saying, "No comment. Can’t comment." When asked if he was ever approached for Bigg Boss, the actor said, "Yes I have been approached and I'll keep getting approached but I don't know."

When he was later asked on if he ever entered Bigg Boss, what kind of a person he would be. The actor said that if he went then people would see him as Digvijay from Vanshaj because vaisa kuch bahar aa jayega (As something like that would come out).

DJ is still inside him even now. If an artist plays a negative character, it stays with them for a while, he feels. "Wo har ek cheez jo Mahir real life mein nahi karta, wo DJ kar deta hai (Things Mahir does not do in real life, DJ does the same). So, Bigg Boss jaise ghar mein kab kya ho jaye, kise kya pata (Who knows how the game changes in Bigg Boss house?)", he then added. Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss 18, this year.

Commenting on his relationship with Nimrit, Mahir said, "Mai aur Nimrit hum dono sath mein kaam karne se pehle dost the. Hum kaam ko lekar bahut hi maturely discuss karte hain. Obviously, being my best friend, usko bhi pata tha ki main apna ye show bahut enjoy kar raha tha. Uska bhi yehi tha ki we will utilise it somewhere else.

(Me and Nimrit, before working together we have been friends initially. We have been very mature, while we discuss work. As she was my bestie, she knew that I was enjoying my show very much. She also knew that utility of the same was needed somewhere else. He emphasised on the fact that the duo have been friends.

