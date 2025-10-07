Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Neelam Giri slams Gaurav Khanna; ‘Aap ghar me kuch ukhaad nahi rahe hai’

Bigg Boss 19’s new promo is here, and a fresh set of rivalries seems to be developing in the house. Looks like Gaurav Khanna’s behaviour has irked Neelam Giri, and her anger has erupted like a volcano. Despite the Anupamaa star’s request to let him eat and then discuss, she did not stop. Keep scrolling to see their verbal argument.

Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri’s fight

Neelam Giri seems to be upset over something that Gaurav Khanna must have done; hence, she comes up to him in an angry tone and questions him about duty distribution. Khanna, who is eating his meal, asks her to give her 5 minutes to finish his food so that they can discuss over it in peace. That is when she tells him that she doesn’t want to talk to him and starts moving away.

Gaurav tries to stop her by saying, “Kyu bachpana kar rahi hai?” (Why are you behaving like this?) This irritates Giri further, who then raises her tone and says, “Aapko jab man karta hai aap kuch bhi karte ho. Duty jab distribute hota hai to aap bolte ho ki tu lunch kar. Kyu bolte hai phir khane pe? Kuch aur mudda dhundhiye.” (You say whatever you feel like. When the duty is distributed, you ask me to make lunch. Why do you speak on this? Think of some other issue to talk on.)

Confused, Gaurav asks her why she is getting angry with him. Neelam responds, “Kyuki aaplog narrative set karte hai. Khana banana wala insaan na ghar se bahar nahi hota.” (You guys set the narrative. The one who makes food does not stay out of the house.)

“Agar aapko lagta hai ki mereko ghar se bahar chala jana chahiye, to mujhe bhi lagta hai ki aapko ghar se bahar chale jana chahiye. Waisebhia aap kuch ukhaad nahi rahe hai. (If you think that I should go out of the house, then even I think the same for you. Anyway, you are not doing anything great in the house.)

Gaurav Khanna then tells her that she got triggered by just a simple thing, and this means whatever they said was true. Giri breaks down in tears, and the promo ends with Kunickaa Sadanand hugging her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in pregnancy announcement pic with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Parineeti Chopra comments