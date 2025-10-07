Bigg Boss 19, October 6 Episode Written Update: Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri express dislike towards Malti Chahar, nomination task creates drama

Bigg Boss 19, October 6, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri talking about Amaal Mallik. The former says that the singer's personality and behavior are like her ex-boyfriend. Malti Chahar opens up about her life and recalls gaining popularity in 2018. As she talks to Zeishan, Tanya expresses her possessiveness. After a while, Malti questions why Tanya didn't agree to clean the toilet. Neelam says that the social media personality doesn't want to do so.

Malti Chahar talks to Tanya Mittal about her game

In the bedroom area, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri get into a conversation with Malti Chahar. The duo ask her if their game is looking positive or negative on national television. The wild card contestant comments that Neelam has been getting overshadowed while people are digging up past developments related to Tanya.

Mittal explains that people try to create controversies, and whatever she has said about herself is absolutely true. Further, Malti questions her about the 'struggle' thing and strongly confronts Tanya. Later, Neelam advises Tanya not to overthink whatever Malti told her.

In the night, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj engage in a candid conversation. Latter tells the actress, "I felt alone." On the other hand, Amaal feels Zeishan has started doing childish things in the house. The next day, Neelam tells Tanya that she felt like slapping Malti as she tried to gel up with her group.

Tanya Mittal advises Mridul Tiwari not to forget his real personality

Expressing concern towards Mridul Tiwari, Tanya asks him to play the game on his own and retain his unique personality. She advises him to talk the way he has always done, discuss his life, and avoid turning into a typical Bombay guy.

As the episode proceeds, we see Tanya and Farrhana get into a nasty argument. The former claims that the latter's mental condition is 'sad.' Reacting to the same, Farrhana warns her not to bring up such issues. At the dining table, they continue to scream at each other. Lastly, the nomination task unfolds.

The episode ends.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in pregnancy announcement pic with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Parineeti Chopra comments