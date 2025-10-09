Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Malti Chahar refuses to work during captaincy task, angry Gaurav Khanna loses cool

Malti Chahar’s entry in the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card entrant has changed several equations in the house. Not just that, her behavior too is not going down well with other housemates. Her refusal to make chapatis in the kitchen has sparked a fresh new banter between housemates like Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshaah and others.

Malti Chahar, who is in the kitchen trying to knead the dough, looks confused and lost as she is not able to do it. She finally gives up and tells everyone that she cannot do it. That is when Kunickaa Sadanand firmly tells her that she will have to do it. Chahar again tells everyone that she cannot do it and walks away from the kitchen. Irritated Neha Chudasama makes it clear to her that everyone is supposed to be in this house, which irks her, and she yells, “Ha main task ke baad karungi, samajh nahi aa raha hai kya?” (Yes! I will do it after the task, are you guys not understanding?)

Gaurav Khanna jumps in and tells her, “jo baat galat hai wo galat hai.” (What is wrong is wrong). Malti makes a face and asks him to leave her. Gaurav gets angry while having a discussion over this with Shehbaz and tells him that even though he is in the chopping team, Malti refused to work in front of him.

Shehbaz made it clear that he cannot tell Chahar anything as she is a part of his group. Khanna again yells, “main groupbaazi me khada hu? Tujhe nahi pata baat, tu kuch mat bol.” (Am I standing in a group? You have no idea about anything, so don’t speak.)

In the last episode, too, we saw Malti and Gaurav clashing with each other over kitchen duties themselves. Ever since she stepped into the house, Chahar has been clashing with almost everyone. Before this, she pushed Tanya Mittal in the pool during a task, which made her cry. Now, what will be the outcome of this fight, we will come to know only in today's episode.

