Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Tanya Mittal cries after Malti Chahar pushes her into pool, latter says 'I'll throw you again'

Tanya Mittal has often been the target of many people inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Yet her soft tone, confidence, and non-confrontational nature have kept her away from major verbal fight with any contestant. But it looks like the wild-card contestant Malti Chahar’s entry is going to change many things in Mittal's attitude. In the latest promo, we can see her pushing Tanya in the pool during a task wherein she appears to have taken the role of a witch.

Malti Chahar vs Tanya Mittal

The promo begins with Malti Chahar dressed in a witch costume. She wore a black witch hat and a dress, and during a task, she pushed Tanya Mittal in the pool. She was dressed in a red saree, and after she got drenched in water, the contestants were left in shock. Gaurav Khanna exclaimed, ‘Oh My God!’ and Shehbaz went and hugged a crying Tanya, but Chahar could not stop smiling.

In the next scene, we can see Tanya changed into a bathrobe and crying inconsolably. Malti then came to her and asked her why she was crying. A crying Mittal told her that she was not angry with her. An irritated Chahar told her, “Ro jitna rona hai. I will still throw you again.”

Malti then sat down with the other contestants and told them, “Pata hai task pani me utarna hai to mujhe realise hua ki ye to over kar rahi hai ab. Wo aayi hi pehen ke aise hai taaki wo aise react kare. Ye uske tareeke hai importance paane ke. Tum logo ko nahi dikha kyuki tum pata nahi kya hi baatein karte rehte ho yaar. Observe karo!”

(When you know the task is to get down in the water, that is when I realised that she is overdoing it. She wore a saree and came for the sole purpose of reacting this way. This is just her way to gain importance. You guys never noticed because I don’t know what you keep talking about.)

Watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 19 episode to enjoy this entire banter between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal.

