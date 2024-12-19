Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcome baby boy; Rajiv Adatia, Arti Singh and others shower love

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh have finally embraced parenthood! Yes, the couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and they are now on cloud nine. The duo announced the arrival of their baby on social media. Devoleena and Shanawaz welcomed their baby boy on December 18, 2024, and announced this news on December 19 morning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a cute post welcoming their child into this world. The post read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. 18.12.2024 Elated Parents Devoleena & Shanawaz." In the caption of this post, Devoleena wrote, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18•12•2024."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here-

As soon as Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced this news on social media, fans, friends, and colleagues flooded the comment section of this post to congratulate the new parents. Rajiv Adatia, Paras V Chhabraa, Arti Singh, Bhavini Purohit, Kajal Pisal, and many others congratulated the couple as they have now entered the most beautiful phase of their lives.

Jayati Bhatia showered her blessings and good wishes on the newborn and wrote, "Onek Aashibaad o Ador." Supriya Shukla commented, "Congratulations to both of you. N love to the little one," and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

For those who don't know, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced her pregnancy news on social media on August 15 by sharing a few snaps from her Panchamrit ceremony. From the time she announced this, the actress shared several pictures from her maternity photo shoot, baby shower, and outings.

Speaking about her personal life, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. Devoleena and Shanawaz shared pictures from their wedding reception and announced their marriage. Before their wedding, Devoleena kept her personal life under wraps.

Workwise, Devoleena has been a part of several popular shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and more.

The Pinkvilla team wishes Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh heartfelt congratulations!

ALSO READ: PICS: Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates birthday with husband Shanawaz Shaikh; 'Cheers to new beginnings'