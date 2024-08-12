THROWBACK: When Salman Khan revealed his mother is big fan of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo actress Sanaya Irani

During Bigg Boss 7, Salman Khan welcomed Sanaya Irani and Aashish Sharma on the stage of the show to promote their show Rangrasiya in the year 2013. Sanaya Irani and Salman Khan shared a fun conversation on the stage of the show as Khan revealed that his mother was fond of Irani. The duo's inside joke was too cute to miss and they burst out in laughter.

As Salman Khan interacted with Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora who were also present on the sets to promote their show Beintehaa as newbies, Khan asked Irani if she had done 'it' before, leaving Sanaya and everyone else in splits. Khan further clarified that he was talking about doing television before. He then stated that his mother is a big fan of Sanaya Irani.

Take a look at the funny video from Bigg Boss 7 here:

Sanaya Irani- Aashish Sharma's Rangrasiya and Preetika Rao- Harshad Arora's Beintehaa replaced the one-hour slot which was occupied by Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7 after Gauahar Khan was announced as the winner of the show. Tanisha Mukerji was the first runner-up of the show.

Rangrasiya was quite popular and was loved by many. Sanaya won a lot of appreciation for her stint in the show as Parvati aka Paro. Irani has been reportedly approached several times to participate in Bigg Boss, but the talented actress chose to turn down the offer every time.

Sanaya Irani was also almost finalized for a season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she stepped back at last moment. However, Irani has been a part of dance-based reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, wherein she performed with her husband and actor Mohit Sehgal. She was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.



