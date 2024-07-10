EXCLUSIVE: Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka's Dipali Sharma to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein; to create trouble for Arjun-Kashvi

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein has kept the fans entertained. While there have been rumors of the show's closure, it is going strong. Recently, the show witnessed a major twist and has now taken a six-month leap.

To ensure audiences' attention, the makers have introduced an exciting track in the upcoming episodes, and for the same, they've roped in a new character and actress to enter the show.

Dipali Sharma is all set to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Dipali Sharma has been roped in to play an important character in Arjun and Kashvi's love story in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sharma will play the third wheel character in the leads' story. Recently, viewers witnessed Aditya's exit from the show as he gets killed, paving the way for a six-month leap.

When contacted, Dipali Sharma confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I have joined Yeh Hai Chahatein. I am playing the character of Meera, a wedding planner in the show. My character is set to create many twists between Arjun and Kashvi."

Take a look at glimpses of Kashvi played by Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The pre-leap twist in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Before the six-month leap in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Aditya was revealed as Kashvi's psycho-lover. He exposes himself as being obsessively in love with her. He puts her at gunpoint and tells her that if they can't marry each other, he will not let her live.

Advertisement

However, Kashvi frees herself and pushes Aditya, the gun falls on the ground and Arjun and Aditya rush to catch a hold of it. As they try to snatch the gun from each others' hands, the trigger gets pulled and Aditya dies. Meanwhile, Arjun gets injured.

The post-leap story of Yeh Hai Chahatein

After a six-month time lapse, Kashvi and Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) are seen serving the nation as government officials respectively. They have separated while their son Karun lives with Arjun. While Kashvi longs for her husband and son, Arjun is trying hard to be a good father.

Karun misses his mother and has become extremely naughty. In the forthcoming episodes, Kashvi and Arjun will come face to face and will have to work together on a mission.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma on completing 300 episodes, challenges, and fans' acceptance