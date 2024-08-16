MTV Splitsvilla X5: Kashish Kapoor PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES Digvijay Rathee for choosing money over winner's title; drops post

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has concluded, with Jashwant Bopanna and Akriti Negi emerging as the winners of the show. The finale of the show took a major turn when Digvijay Rathee's power connection, Kahsish Kapoor, decided to dump him and opt for prize money of 10 lakh rupees. This resulted in Rathee's disqualification. Kapoor recently took to social media and apologized to Rathee for the same.

Kashish Kapoor's apology for MTV Splitsvilla X5's Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee was one of the most consistent players in the show. After getting evicted early from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand, Digvijay dreamt of winning Splitsvilla X5; however, his power connection, Kashish Kapoor, decided to choose money over competing and then winning the show. Kapoor's decision left Rathee disappointed, as he wanted to win the show quite passionately. Following the episode, Kapoor was subjected to a lot of hate from fans.

Kapoor recently took to social media and publicly apologized to Digvijay and asked fans to move on from the show.

Take a look at Kashish Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Kahsish Kapoor's message for Digvijay Rathee and his fans

Taking to Instagram, Kashish wrote, "Friends Splitsvilla is now done and dusted but I'm very sad and hurt by the guilt that I have not done justice with Digvijay. I am not here to give reasons. Breaking of Digvijay's dream will always remain greater than my reasons."

She added, "I express my unconditional and sincere apology and Sorry to him and his fans. So please, accept my sincere apologies so we can collectively get better. Since I am down and aware of my acts kindly accept my apology. Ever yours. Kashish."

Munawar Faruqui and Uorfi Javed's biggest twist in MTV Splitsvilla X5

Guest Munawar Faruqui and Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed reunited to bring one of the biggest twists in MTV Splitsvilla X5. The twist was one of a kind as compared to the previous seasons of the show. Munawar and Uorfi gave all the finalists, girls and boys, respectively, the offer to dump their connection, opt for a prize money of 10 lakh rupees and give up on the winner's title.

While Akriti found the offer tempting, she decided to stick with his connection Jashwant, and perform the finale stunt. However, Kashish, who formed a connection with Digvijay only for power, decided to choose money over the winner's title.

Why did Kashish Kapoor choose 10 lakh rupees?

After announcing her decision, Kashish Kapoor revealed that she belonged to a lower middle-class family and needed the money to improve the lifestyle of her family members. She mentioned that her parents never took a vacation nor did they travel in flight ever because of the financial conditions.

She mentioned that with the prize money, she would gift a vacation to her parents and would also invest in her brother's education.

The aftermath of Digvijay Rathee's disqualification from MTV Splitsvilla X5

As viewers as well as the co-contestants and hosts were looking forward to seeing Digvijay perform in the finale, everybody was disappointed with Kapoor's decision. Sunny Leone was seen getting emotional for Rathee as she saw the fire in him to win the season. She consoled and hugged him, telling him that he won many hearts in his Splitsvilla X5 journey.

While the co-contestants were upset for Digvijay Rathee's loss, they resonated with Kapoor's situation as well.

