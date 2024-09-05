EXCLUSIVE - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Pooja Gor on her viral OOPS moment with Vijay Varma; 'It is amusing how...'

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been getting rave reviews for its realistic approach and depiction of the true events that happened in 1999. The web series stars many popular actors across the TV and Bollywood industries. Recently, during the show's press conference, Pooja Gor, who played Simar in the project, and Vijay Varma, who played Captain Devi Sharan in the show, shared an adorable moment that went viral on the internet. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pooja spoke about the same and more.

Pooja Gor on the oops moment with Vijay Verma during the press meet for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Recently, Pooja and Vijay shared a moment during the show's promotions wherein Varma stepped on Pooja's saree but immediately apologized when he realized the same. The clip went viral on the internet. Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Pooja said, "I've been seeing that on social media a lot."

Pooja Gor added, "A little incident happened during the promotions. My saree pallu was dragging on the floor, and he accidentally stepped on it and hence the whole moment happened. I am actually amazed to see how it went crazy on social media. But he is really sweet, he immediately apologized while it was not really his fault. That's a sort- of sweet thing that happened and it's sweet to see fans reacting to that. It is amusing to see how social media reacts to things."

Take a look at Pooja Gor and Vijay Verma's moment here:

More about Pooja and Vijay's oops moment

During the press meet of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, as Pooja Gor along with other actors were leaving the stage for Vijay Varma as he posed for his solo photo-op, Varma accidentally stepped on Gor's saree and as she gestured to him about the same, he immediately folded his hands and apologized with folded hands. The netizens noticed the moment and loved Verma's simplicity and humbleness, along with Pooja and Vijay's cuteness in the moment.

Pooja Gor shares her thoughts on Vijay Verma

When asked about her working experience with Vijay Varma, Pooja revealed that she didn't get to shoot with Verma and mentioned that her shots were shot at a different location and the duo didn't have scenes together. She said, "Both Vijay and my parts were shot differently; if you see the series, my set-up was different and his was different. So, we didn't happen to shoot together."

When asked about how did the icebreak moment happened between the two, Pooja added, "He is a very sweet person. We've met before too and know about each other. So the ice-break happened socially. Because we've socially met on events of some or the other shows."

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the hijack that happened in 1999. An Indian airline flight IC 814, which was flying from Delhi to Tribhuvan, was hijacked by five terrorists. The hijack went on for five days until the government gave in to the demands of the terrorists.

The series also got engulfed in controversy because of the wrong names used for the terrorists.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features popular actors like Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Pooja Gor, Rajiv Thakur, and Additi Gupta, among others.

