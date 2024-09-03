IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Anubhav Sinha asks journalist ‘Aapne series dekhi hain?’ when quizzed about distortion of facts in Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza starrer

After delivering a couple of successful projects, Vijay Varma starred as a pilot in the recently-released web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Recently, the team, including director Anubhav Sinha, actors Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, and others were in a press conference to promote the movie. At the event, the filmmaker got furious when he was asked about the controversy surrounding the miniseries.

While IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been receiving positive reviews from fans as well as the entertainment industry, there has been some chatter around the show which is based on the real-life incident of the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight. Some also claimed that some facts, like the real identities of the hijackers, were distorted and served to the audience. When someone asked Anubhav Sinha about being summoned by the I&B ministry and sought his reaction to the row, he clapped back saying ‘Aapne series dekha hain? Series dekhiye. Baat nahi kar sakta aapse, aapne series nahi dekhi. (Did you watch the series? Watch it first. I can’t talk to you because you haven’t watched it).”

For context, after the release of the series globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024, a PIL was filed by one Surjit Singh Yadav in the Delhi High Court on Monday requesting the banning of the show for public viewing as it was “historically inaccurate.” Reports suggested that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the platform and sought an explanation for the same. Soon after, Netflix issued an official statement. Monika Shergill, the Vice President of the OTT platform in India said that for the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers.

Advertisement

It also mentioned that the code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. “India has a rich culture of storytelling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation,” the statement read. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha Paul, among others.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix India updates opening disclaimer with THIS change amid roaring controversy