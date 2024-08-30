EXCLUSIVE: Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai fame Zaan Khan approached for Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up to start filming shortly! The show is expected to premiere in October 2024. According to media sources, Salman Khan will return as the host. Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Zaan Khan has been invited to join the cast.

Zaan Khan has proved his mettle as an actor with popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Kyun Uthey Dil Chhod Aaye, and Maitree among others. A little birdie has informed us that Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss 18 and might take up the offer.

For the unversed, Khan has also been a part of the reality show Splitsvilla 8 where he gave a tough competition to Prince Narula and secured the spot of second runner-up.

Take a look at Zaan Khan's glimpses from Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye:

As per sources, the Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai actor is considering the offer of Bigg Boss 18. The source said, "Khan will take a call after discussion over the monetary gains. If things fall in place, he can be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 18."

A little birdie has also informed us that Khan was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 as well but later, he chose to give the show a skip.

While Zaan Khan has been a determined actor and works tirelessly over his craft, he also makes sure to raise his voice against injustice. Many years ago, when the team of his show faced non-payment issues, he became a voice for several workers and asked the producers to release their money.

It will be exciting to see Zaan Khan take over the most controversial reality show.

When contacted, Khan remained unavailable for comment.

