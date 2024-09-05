EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali talks about Teacher's Day; 'I was a bit of a troublemaker...'

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day every year to recognize the efforts and significance of teachers in one's life. On this day, people recall their favorite teachers and greet them, remembering their teaching and contribution to their growth. Pinkvilla got in touch with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali, who recalled memories from his school days and more.

Baseer Ali, who plays the lead role of Shaurya Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, said, “When I was in school, I was a bit of a troublemaker who would take on dares without thinking much about the consequences, though they were all quite harmless. However, with the guidance of my teachers, I became more mindful. They played a big part in shaping my life, teaching me to keep an open mind and always be ready to learn from any experience."

Take a look at Baseer Ali's recent glimpses from the sets of Kundali Bhagya:

The Splitsvilla 10 winner added, "I truly believe in being a student of life, and that learning must never stop. I’ve learned from many people, from my school sports coach to those who’ve crossed my path, even though I never had formal acting mentors. One of the most important lessons they taught me is to stay humble and grounded, no matter how successful I become. Life has its own way of teaching you lessons, and you should always be open to them."

He concluded, "No matter how tough things get, keep pushing forward and strive to win. I love the fact that I was born on Teachers' Day, as it reminds me of the significance of learning and growing every single day. Happy Teachers' Day!"

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Baseer Ali has been a part of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. He also participated in Roadies' journey in South Africa in 2022.

