Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Anand urges everyone to embrace smoke-free lifestyle on No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco usage on health. Several organisations come together to launch campaigns in which many celebrities take part. Celebs are often seen as role models and they inspire the common mass to a great extent. To mark this occasion, Telly actor Shakti Anand shares his thoughts with Pinkvilla on how this day can bring about a positive change.

Shakti Anand on World No Tobacco Day

Shakti Anand, who essays the role of Karan Luthra in one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya shared, “Throughout my career as an actor, I have had the privilege of witnessing the profound impact that positive choices can have on our lives. On this significant No Tobacco Day, I implore each and every one of you to unite with me in a resolute stance against tobacco. It is time for us to wholeheartedly embrace a smoke-free lifestyle, not only for our own benefit but also for the well-being of our loved ones and the generations yet to come." The actor further added, "Together, we possess the power to ignite a spark of inspiration within others, empowering them to liberate themselves from the clutches of tobacco addiction. Let's make this day count and ignite the flames of transformation within our hearts. Believe in yourself, make the change, and never look back. You've got this!”

Karan Luthra of Kundali Bhagya

Shakti Anand replaced actor Shakti Arora to essay the character of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The role was initially essayed by Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was a part of the show since its inception. After a 20-year leap, Shakti Arora is no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shakti Anand is seen opposite Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to Paras Kalnawat’s comment