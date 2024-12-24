EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey recalls buying his first home; 'Woh ghar belong karta tha Saif Ali Khan ko'

Best known for his role in Anupamaa as Vanraj Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world. Recently, the actor did an exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla and opened up about his dining area, interior design, and office cum study room. In the video, he extended gratitude to God for having his own house in Bombay and recalled purchasing his first home that belonged to Saif Ali Khan.

Sudhanshu told Pinkvilla, "Jitna bhi kaam kar raha tha uta enough nahi tha ki main ghar khareed pau. 2005 mein finally humne socha ki humein ghar khareedna chahiye kyunki we had a family and he was already born. Toh mujhe ghar dikhaya kisi ne, jahan main rehta tha uske bilkul baaju wali building mein hi tha. Woh ghar belong karta tha Saif Ali Khan ko. Toh woh unki property thi aur jab dekhne gaye toh mujhe laga ki bahut mehengi hogi."

(No matter how much I was working, it was not enough to buy a house. In 2005, we finally thought that we should buy a house because we had a family and we were already born. So, someone showed me a house in the building right next to where I lived. That house belonged to Saif Ali Khan. So it was his property, and when I went to see it, I felt that it would be very expensive).

The Anupamaa fame added that he contacted his CA and asked whether he could make it possible for him buy that property. Following such discussion, Sudhanshu worked hard and did several films and finally purchased that house. "At the age of 31, I bought my first house. Wahan se yeh silsila shuru hua (From there, it all started). That was a very large lovely 3 bedroom house jo humne bahut khoobsurati se banaya tha (that we crafted beautifully with love)," added the Singh Is Kinng actor.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming reality show The Traitors.

