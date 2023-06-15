EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barsaat Aa Gayi's Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh talk about their off-screen equation

Popular actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are among the talented and prominent names in the entertainment world. The actors enjoy a massive fan following owing to their acting prowess. For the uninformed, Shaheer and Hina have again joined hands for their new music video Barsaat Aa Gayi and are currently busy promoting their song. Both talented stars recently got into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla and had a fun conversation about their off-screen equation, work, and a lot more.

Shaheer talks about his equation with Hina:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were asked to spill beans about their off-screen equation both the actors gave interesting answers. Shaheer laughed off while speaking about his bond with Hina and quipped, "Knowing a human is not a year thing or a month thing." He added, "Every human changes with time, and it's a process I guess. I'm glad that we are aware, we are in sink, we know each other's basic nature, but still, yes, it's never enough, I guess (laughs)."

Hina opens up on her bond with Shaheer:

While talking about her bond with Shaheer, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, "I think he is quite fun around, and I enjoy his company, and we gel with each other. Whenever we meet, we spend a good time with each other and talk with each other. The best part of us being friends is that whenever we connect, we spend a good time, we discuss, we talk." Shaheer shared, "We share things, and there are no inhibitions."

Watch Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's full interview here-

Further, Hina continued, "Yes, the best part about our bond is that there are no inhibitions. We share everything with each other, but we fight also. We fight a lot and that is also one of the reasons we are close to each other." Shaheer quipped, "We fight with our own people (laughs)." Speaking about Shaheer, Hina said, "I don't want to say a word in front of the camera."

The Woh Toh Albelaa Hai actor explains, "I talk a lot with my close friends, and I don't filter stuff." Hina adds, "There is no filter because we are friends, and we know each other very well. Maybe he feels comfortable that he can behave in a certain way, but he goes OTT sometimes even I go OTT, I mean it's not a one-way road. It is okay, and that's how we are."

Speaking about their song, Barsaat Aa Gayi is composed by the music composer duo Javed-Mohsin, with lyrics penned by Kunal Verma. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Stebin Ben. The music video was released on June 14, on VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

