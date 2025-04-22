EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gaurav Khanna RESPONDS to rumors of being approached for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his stint in the hit show Anupamaa, impressed audiences with his culinary skills in Celebrity MasterChef. While his reel performance won hearts, his real personality is also quite likable. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with us, Gaurav was asked whether he would ever consider participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He was also asked whether he was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Khanna reacted to being approached for popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Gaurav revealed that the rumors of being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi are "true." When asked whether he had accepted the offer, Gaurav playfully skipped the question.

We then asked Gaurav Khanna whether he rejected Bigg Boss because "he was scared of drama." Replying to this, the actor disclosed, "Money was less." He then mentioned that he was joking. Further, Gaurav admitted that he had been approached for Bigg Boss and added, "I have been in television for so long. Everybody in the industry has been approached, some time or the other. I have not done it till now."

Watch Gaurav Khanna's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Pinkvilla asked whether he is interested in accepting the offer of Bigg Boss, and replying to this, he shared that he "doesn't know" whether he will do it in the future. He then revealed that when he was initially offered Bigg Boss, he had rejected the offer.

Reflecting on his journey in the television industry, Gaurav Khanna has been a part of numerous shows and won hearts with his performances. From playing a cop in CID to essaying the role of a doting husband in Anupamaa, he has proved his versatility time and again. Recently, Gaurav lifted the trophy of Celebrity MasterChef and is applauded for excelling in culinary arts.

