Shatrughan Sinha recalls helping Sanjay Dutt get out of jail, admits being ghosted by him today: ‘Dhundhte reh jaaoge’

Shatrughan Sinha and late legendary actor Sunil Dutt shared a warm bond of friendship. Most recently, Sinha attended producer Rajan Lall’s biography launch and recalled the time when Sanjay Dutt was arrested many years ago. He recollected memories of helping Sanjay Dutt come out of jail through Rajan and Balasaheb Thackeray.

During the interaction, Shatrughan Sinha stated Sunil Dutt was like his elder brother. He remembered sitting together with him, Rajan Lall, and Shashi Ranjan every evening by crossing the risky streets amid the Mumbai riots. It was back then, Sanjay Dutt found himself in trouble after he was put in jail.

Sinha stated that they were genuinely tensed and worried about getting Sunil Dutt’s son released from jail. He mentioned that they were lucky enough to have “Maharashtra’s lion, father figure, or Godfather Balasaheb Thackeray" by their side. The veteran actor revealed how the celebrated politician played an important role in Sanjay Dutt’s case.

"Be it his return from jail or facilities being provided there. Aaj agar Sanjay Dutt yahan hote toh bahut acha hota (It would’ve been nice if Sanjay was here today)," he stated.

Shatrughan Sinha remembered when the Munna Bhai MBBS actor came out of jail, he came straight to his house after seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple. They then went to Rajan Lall’s home, congratulated and talked to him for hours.

“The story had its twists and turns after that. We have since tried to find Sanjay a lot of times, especially Rajan Lall. He tried in front of us and through us, but Dutt saheb ka chashmo chirag jo hume nahi mila hai, uske upar ek title lag chuka hai ‘dhundhte reh jaaoge’ (We can’t find Dutt saab’s son anymore, he can be given the title of ‘find me if you can’)," he further added.

On a concluding note, the actor-turned-politician expressed his views, highlighting that it doesn’t mean that Sanju is not a lovely person. He stated that he might be having his reasons, problems, or keeping busy because of certain commitments.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt served a sentence of five years for possessing an AK-56 rifle and his connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts.