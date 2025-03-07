EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ragini Khanna shares how long shooting hours during Sasural Genda Phool deteriorated her physical and mental health

Actress Ragini Khanna needs no introduction. Although she has been away from television for a long time, Khanna continues to be one of the most popular faces in the television industry. Very recently, the Sasural Genda Phool actress spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush about the extended hours of shooting for television and how it took a toll on her physical and mental health.

Ragini Khanna shares that she used to work almost 17 to 18 hours a day in her initial days on television. In her words, “These days, every channel has exclusive contracts, so an actor cannot jump networks now. But when I joined television, there was no such thing as exclusivity. So, 24 days were blocked for my daily soap, and the remaining 6 days were for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or India’s Best Dramebaaz, so I was working 30 days a month.”

Watch the full interaction with Khanna below:

She continues to talk about the hectic work schedule, “So, it was a 9 to 9 shift. On top of that if there was any award show or Star Plus’s programs, then the rehearsal for them would start at 10:30 in the night and continue till 4 in the morning.”

The actress was essaying the role of Suhana Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool on StarPlus at that time. “And because Suhana was very popular, Suhana was needed in every activity. In every PR activity, you need Suhana because it’s a flagship show. So, these are the flip sides of a lot of success also,” states Khanna.

Further, the actress mentions how these long hours took a toll on her physical and mental health. “If you are the highest-rated show on television, then you have to go through the grind. It took a toll on my physical health as well as my mental health. It’s not that I was depressive; I was too tired. My meals were not on time. I suffered heavily from gastroentriti.”

Khanna, who is also the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, tells us that currently, she is taking homeopathy therapy. It has benefitted her physical health as well as her mental health.