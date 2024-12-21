EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ridhi Dogra recalls confronting her show's director after receiving deflating comments; reveals, 'I even fought...'

Ridhi Dogra recently had a conversation with Pinkvilla where she shared insights into her personal and professional life. In an exclusive chat with us, she talked about the importance of giving her heart and soul to all her characters. She mentioned how she was like a "student" on sets of television shows and would pay attention when her directors would give suggestions. Ridhi stated that she learned and dedicated herself to the process.

During the conversation, Ridhi Dogra recalled a specific incident while shooting for a show, where she suggested some improvisation to her directors. In response, she revealed that the directors made comments like, "She will get the Oscars."

Ridhi continued, "These are deflating comments, and I understand why people think the way do because no one is taking pride in TV." The Maryada fame remembered, "I even fought. If somebody is going to make me feel small, I would always come back and tell them off."

The actress recalled that during the shoot of the show, one of the co-actors told her that the director mentioned that he couldn't shoot the show like a big film as the actress (Ridhi) was not Aishwarya Rai.

Ridhi mentioned, "I confronted the director and complained about it. The director had said, 'Yeh kaunsa Aishwarya Rai hai (She is not Aishwarya Rai),' and I told him, 'Aap kaunsa Mani Ratnam ho (You're not Mani Ratnam)."

The actress revealed how a lot of things happen in the television industry and mentioned that she resonates with people who do not take pride in calling themselves TV actors. Ridhi shared that people in the TV industry belittle each other.

In the same interview, Ridhi Dogra shared her experience of working in web shows, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, her life experiences and learnings, and more. Workwise, Ridhi Dogra became a household name after her stint in the hit show, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

