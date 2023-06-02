EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Iska bhai mara, uska paisa...', Jennifer Mistry breaks down recalling TMKOC team's torture

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her role as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all over the news since she opened up against the producer Asit Modi. Last month, the actress came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, mental torture, and other accusations. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the mental harassment she faced from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team.

Jennifer Mistry on her brother's demise

Recalling the time when Jennifer's brother was on ventilator, the actress shared how everything took a toll on her health. She told Operations Head, Sohail Romani that she needs to leave for two days to travel to Nagpur, but he replied, "Mera shoot chhodke nahi jaa sakte, mera shoot chhodke gaya toh dekhna. Mera shoot jab khatam hoga taab jaana." However, her dates were adjusted and she left the next day. Recalling her bond with her brother, Jennifer breaks down and shares, "We were very close, roz do ghanta baat hota tha phone pe. I could not believe he would leave me." The day her brother passed away, her husband called her and she left midway through the shoot.

Watch the full interview of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal here:

Jennifer Mistry on TMKOC team's reaction to her brother's demise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide informed producer Asit Modi about Jennifer's brother's death. Upon hearing this, he called up Jennifer and asked her about her family. Then Asit Modi asked her to meet him when she returns to Mumbai. Jennifer shared, "Luckily this time they didn't ask me to join immediately, kyunki mere daddy k death pe inho ne 4 din mein bulaya tha." She returned to Mumbai after 10 days and met Asit Modi. The producer talked to him nicely and asked Sohail to not deduct her payment for the 7 days she was absent. Trying to console herself as her voice breaks down, Jennifer further shared, "Iske liye mereko bohot sunaya Sohail ne. He used to constantly say, 'Iska bhai mara hai, uska paise humne diya hai'."

Take a look at Jennifer and her brother here:

