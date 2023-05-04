Exclusive Video: Which Sanjay Leela Bhansali film did Roadies 19's Gautam Gulati miss out on?

Gautam Gulati is among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. He rose to immense fame after playing the role of Vikram in the hit daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum. Gautam played a pivotal role and was associated with the show from 2011 to 2014. The actor gained more fame and success after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss season 8. Now, Gautam recently got chatty with Pinkvilla, where he spoke about his upcoming show Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand and his professional life. He also spoke about his meeting with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and revealed missing a role in his film.

Gautam Gulati talks about his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali:

When asked about his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam revealed, "Yes, I had met him twice coincidentally. Once I met him on a flight while we were traveling to London, and he was sleeping on a seat, that was next to me. But at that time, I met him but didn't talk much. But later, when I met him for the second time outside his house, we talked properly. I was with my driver, and he showed me Sanjay sir's house, and then we saw sir walking outside. I then got out of my car, and he recognized me. We then spoke for 15-20 minutes while walking with him."

Gautam reveals missing a role in Heeramandi:

Further, he added, "He is a very positive man, and he is the greatest artist ever. The top Indian filmmaker and every actor want to work with him. I have always been a huge fan of him. That's when he informed me that there was a role for me that had gone to some other person. It was in Heeramandi. I told him that it was not a problem and this is life, but whenever he thinks there is a role for me, I told him to let me know. He showed me how to connect with his team, and I'm in touch with them. I told Sanjay, sir, that I would wait for a role in your film for the next 5 years. He told me that I'm a nice person and he will do something."

Watch Gautam Gulati's full interview here-

Gautam talks about his dreams:

The Bigg Boss 8 winner added, "I felt nice meeting him, and he is such a humble man. The biggest director in the country. His art is exceptional and his frame looks like a painting. Who would not want to work with such a big director? I was satisfied that he at least thought about casting me. He even asked me whether I can dance. I told him I took training for 5 years from Shiamak Davar, and I regularly dance at home. He asked me to show me my eyes. I was wearing glasses, so I removed them and showed my eyes. It's my dream to work with him, and I feel everyone should have such big dreams as they might be fulfilled one day."

On the professional front, Gautam Gulati will soon be seen as a gang leader in Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand.

