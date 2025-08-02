EXCLUSIVE: Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift row: 'Itna bhi ruthless...'

Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit caused a huge stir on the internet. Some showed support for her decision, while others had contrasting opinions. Now, in a recent conversation with us, popular actor Yuvika Chaudhary commented on this controversy. Yuvika recently embraced motherhood, and while she spoke about work-life balance, she was asked her opinion on Deepika's demand.

Yuvika Chaudhary supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Yuvika Chaudhary opened up on her thoughts about Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift.

Yuvika Chaudhary shared, "Ek toh maa banna aasan nahi hai aur maa banne ke baad kaam karna toh bilkul bhi aasan nahi hai. Voh unki definitely demand hogi. Unko kaam se pyaar hai isiliye toh voh kaam kar rahe hai, kaam pe aa rahe hai vapis (It is not easy to be a mother, and it is not easy at all to work after becoming a mother. That will definitely be her demand. She loves working and that is why she is working; she is coming back to work)."

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The actress who was Deepika's co-star in Om Shanti Om said, "Joh aap industry mai itne saalo se kaam kar rahe ho, utni respect toh milna zaruri hai (She has been working in the industry for so many years, so she deserves that respect)."

Yuvika mentioned how no one should be ruthless to a new mother and said, "So I think she is right. She should get that time because itna bhi aapko ruthless nahi hona chahiye. Yeh journey badi hi different hoti hai, and one should support (She should get that time and no one should be this ruthless. This journey is always different, and one should support)."

She added, "Agar aap demand karte ho, aapne itna waqt diya hai industry mai toh definitely aap demand kar sakte ho ki 'Mai itna hi time kaam karungi.' (If you are demanding, you have given so much time to the industry so definitely you can demand that 'I will work this much time)."

Yuvika continued, "And I'm sure it's not forever. It's a give and take. When you have done a certain amount of work, I think you should get that respect."

Yuvika emphasized that when an actor enters the industry, they give their all and can only leave after the shoot is completed. She noted that newcomers work very hard.

As a new mom, Yuvika was asked if she has any specific terms for working hours. She responded that she has been managing her work well and takes her daughter, Ekleen, with her wherever she goes for work. Yuvika mentioned that she plans to carry her daughter with her everywhere until Ekleen starts school.

