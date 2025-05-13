Yuvika Chaudhary reveals TRUTH behind divorce rumors with Prince Narula

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, the beloved couple of the Television world, made headlines recently due to rumors of their separation. Now parents to a daughter, the couple found themselves in the spotlight after an alleged online spat. The situation escalated when Prince mentioned in his vlog that he was unaware of Yuvika's delivery date. Their cryptic social media posts further fueled speculation about their relationship. However, Yuvika has now addressed these rumors.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Yuvika Chaudhary explained that people began "assuming things" after watching her vlogs without realizing that Prince was absent from the videos because he was busy with work. Yuvika revealed the truth that Prince often travels for work and comes home only to leave again shortly after. She also noted that she doesn't frequently share vlogs that showcase every detail of their life.

Yuvika mentioned how they both can't sit home, as one of them has to go out for work. She said, "It was our understanding, I never complained, I was very happy that my man was working. At that point, our workload was too much because this house was under construction." She explained how Prince Narula was looking after the house, his work and the interiors of the house.

The Bigg Boss 9 fame revealed how people started assuming things, but she mentioned how these rumors didn't bother her. However, Yuvika shared that these rumors affected their family, but she decided not to issue a clarification because she didn't want to esclate.

Further, Yuvika expressed how their families were disturbed, and they were questioned. She shared how there was too much misunderstanding on social media, as there were rumors everywhere. Yuvika added, "But I felt if I go out and start giving explanations, the topic would escalate more. I decided it’s better to be quiet."

The actress mentioned how she knew that everything will get normal one day. She elaborated that Prince is emotional and hyper, but she deals with such rumors patiently. Yuvika said that she and Prince handled everything well.

For the uninformed, Prince Narula and Yuvika fell in love during their stint on the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 9.They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024. They later named her Ekleen. At present, Prince is hosting MTV Roadies X5.

